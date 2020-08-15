Trump To Withdraw Nomination Of Anti-Environmentalist As Public Lands Director

President Donald Trump will withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley as director of the Bureau of Land Management in the face of criticism over Pendley’s anti-environmentalist views and advocacy for selling off federal lands, a White House official confirmed Saturday.

Outdoor Life on Friday first reported the news that Pendley’s name was withdrawn.

Pendley has served as the bureau’s acting director for more than a year, and Trump officially nominated him in June to take on the position of director permanently.

The announcement sparked major condemnation from environmental groups, which pointed to Pendley’s previous statements that seemed to put him wildly at odds with the goal of conserving public lands.

AP Photo/Matthew Brown William Perry Pendley speaks at a conference in Fort Collins, Colorado, in October 2018.

A former property rights lawyer, Pendley spent decades running the Mountain States Legal Foundation, a conservative property rights organization that has pushed for the U.S. government to sell off millions of acres of federal land. “The Founding Fathers intended all lands owned by the federal government to be sold,” he wrote in the National Review in 2016.

Earlier this month, the entire Senate Democratic caucus vowed to vote against confirming Pendley and implored Trump to nominate someone else.

“William Perry Pendley has been unfit to lead the Bureau of Land Management every day since he was appointed acting director in 2019, and the fact that he was nominated this June and not withdrawn until millions of Americans and elected officials spoke out illustrates the wrongheaded priorities of this administration,” said National Wildlife Federation President Collin O’Mara in a statement sent to HuffPost.

It was not immediately clear whether Pendley will continue to serve as acting director or whom Trump might nominate next.

