PoliticsDonald TrumpMissouri

Donald Trump Wins 2024 Missouri Caucuses

Donald Trump has won Missouri’s Republican caucuses and he's captured 33 delegates so far in Michigan at the party's convention.
Jonathan J. Cooper
LOADINGERROR LOADING

Donald Trump won Missouri’s Republican caucuses, one of three events Saturday that will award delegates for the GOP presidential nomination.

The former president, who is especially strong in caucuses, added to his delegate lead with that victory and made gains at a party convention in Michigan. Idaho was scheduled to hold its caucuses later Saturday. His last major rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, is still seeking her first election-season win.

There were no Democratic contests Saturday.

The next event on the Republican calendar is Sunday in the District of Columbia. Two days later is Super Tuesday, when 16 states and American Samoa will hold primaries on what will be the largest day of voting of the year outside of the November election. Trump is on track to lock up the nomination days later.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot