Trump Withdraws Controversial Nomination Of Anthony Tata To Pentagon

Tata, who called former President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader," took a different, less-senior role at the Defense Department.
Anthony Tata.
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Anthony Tata, a retired Army brigadier general who has called former President Barack Obama a “terrorist leader,” to be undersecretary of defense for policy, the White House said on Monday.

The White House statement came a day after a Pentagon spokeswoman said Tata, who failed to secure a Senate confirmation hearing, had taken a different, less-senior policy role at the Defense Department.

