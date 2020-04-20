Trump Admin Reportedly Got Coronavirus Warnings Straight From U.S. Experts At WHO

“The focus of all political parties should be to save their people,” Tedros said. “Please don’t politicize this virus. If you don’t want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it.”

Trump’s attacks on WHO have been criticized by world leaders and U.S. politicians from both parties.

His administration’s handling of the pandemic also has been widely condemned. Trump gutted White House programs dedicated to preparing for pandemics. And once the coronavirus began spreading, WHO and U.S. intelligence agencies repeatedly warned about the threat. Even Trump’s top trade official alerted the White House of the danger in January and February, but the president downplayed the virus and failed to act swiftly.