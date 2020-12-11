Twitter Users Erupt Over Trump's 'Just Want To Stop The World From Killing Itself’ Claim

President Donald Trump declared on Twitter Friday morning that he just wants “to stop the world from killing itself!”
The outgoing president’s claim — amid multiple tweets ranting about President-elect Joe Biden and demanding the immediate release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — drew fierce backlash from people on the platform.
“Your behavior says otherwise,” one physician responded, as other Twitter users slammed Trump’s catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic and how often he has downplayed the threat it poses.
Critics also noted the president’s denial of the climate crisis and his administration’s end-of-office execution spree.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter