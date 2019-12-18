'Don The Con, You're Fired!' Trump Gets A Blunt Message At His Own Rally

President Donald Trump got an unexpected message at his own rally on Wednesday night after protesters unfurled a banner as he was speaking.

“Don the Con, you’re fired!” said the banner unfurled at the event in Battle Creek, Michigan, as the House voted to impeach the president.

Trump demanded that the protesters be removed, although he seemed to notice only one of them ― perhaps because she was giving him the double bird as she was escorted out.

Or, as Trump later called it, “a horrible gesture with the wrong finger.”

A second protester waved his hat as he left, but Trump appeared fixated on the woman.

“Get her out,” he said. “Get her out of here.”

Trump's speech is interrupted by protesters who unfurl a banner reading, "DON THE CON. YOU'RE FIRED." pic.twitter.com/lVpcT5NdK2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2019

The crowd booed and chanted “USA!” as the protesters were escorted out.

Trump called the woman “a real slob” and “a disgusting person,” and he said, “She’ll get hell when she gets back home with Mom.”

Then he complained that security officers at the event were “so politically correct” and didn’t grab her by the wrists as they took her out.

“You gotta get a little bit stronger than that, folks,” he griped as the crowd cheered.

Trump disses a woman protester: "There is a slob, there is a real slob ... She will get hell when she comes back home with mom."



Trump then laments that security didn't rough her up as she was getting kicked out. pic.twitter.com/sIFZfg18LQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2019

Trump also complained of “politically correct” security at an event last week when a woman entered a pen near the stage with a banner reading “Grabbing power back.”

She also gave him the finger.