Twitter Users Throw Trump's 'Apprentice' Catch Phrase Back In His Face

Many Twitter users only needed two words to express their reaction to Democrat Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump.

Of course, those two words just happened to be Trump’s favorite catch phrase from his days on “The Apprentice”: “You’re fired.”

Even before Biden’s win in Pennsylvania sealed the Electoral College vote for him, many Twitter users chose to engage in acts of schadenfreude four years in the making. The race wasn’t called until Saturday, but many people started throwing the catch phrase back in Trump’s face days earlier.

can we designate a time where we can all yell at the same time, "you're fired"? — Daphne Brogdon (@DaphBrog) November 6, 2020

You guys know.... as soon as they call this shit... we are ALL tweeting YOU’RE FIRED to Trump.



You know that right?



We’re ALL doing this. — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) November 6, 2020

When do I get to tweet, “You’re fired?”@waltshaub — Chris Barron (@thechrisbarron) November 6, 2020

Once the race was called, people piled even more.

You’re fired. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 7, 2020

— @realDonaldTrump take your family and your yes men and get th fuck out. You’re fired!!



My son and daughter will be raised in a better America. 🇺🇸 — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) November 7, 2020

Hello, @realDonaldTrump you're fired. Please gather your things and leave. — 𝕍 𝕒 𝕟 𝕖 𝕤 𝕤 𝕒 ℂ 𝕒 𝕣 𝕝 𝕥 𝕠 𝕟 (@VanessaCarlton) November 7, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump, you’re FIRED! Let me know if you need help applying for unemployment in Florida! — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) November 7, 2020

You about to lose your job!!!!#YOUREFIRED https://t.co/LOjUTkB5K5 — Derrick N Ashong (@DNAtv) November 7, 2020

My van won’t start, but I’m so fucking happy about @JoeBiden Wonderful about @KamalaHarris And DING DONG THE BLONDE BITCH IS “dead”. #yourefired pic.twitter.com/1EQuUYauup — Ant (@Ant_Writer) November 7, 2020

George Takei tweeted the phrase and admitted in another tweet he’s wanted to say it since even before Trump became president.

I’ve been waiting a long time—since Celebrity Apprentice in fact—to say that. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 6, 2020

Some people felt that one person above all deserved to post a “You’re fired” tweet to Trump.

The funniest shit in the world would be if Biden calls him and says ‘You’re fired’ and hangs up. https://t.co/PtdEF1Mj2T — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) November 6, 2020

If Biden himself does a "YOU'RE FIRED!" tweet, I'll flip the fuck out along with everyone else. — Mark Yarm (@markyarm) November 6, 2020

