Trump's Trade War Cost U.S. More Than $3 Billion A Month, Economists Say

The U.S. “experienced substantial increases in the prices of ... goods, dramatic changes to its supply-chain network, reductions in availability of imported varieties, and complete pass-through of the tariffs into domestic prices of imported goods,” noted the study issued Saturday by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank in New York, and Princeton and Columbia University. “Overall ... we find that the full incidence of the tariff falls on domestic consumers.”

The trade war also cost companies an additional $1.4 billion a month in efficiency losses as they were forced to scramble to change the way they do business to adapt to the tariffs, such as cobble together new supply chains, according to the study.

Author David Weinstein of Columbia University told Bloomberg: “This is kind of the worst-case scenario in terms of consumers. It’s pretty unclear that this trade war is a net win for the economy at this point.’’

Trump has said that negotiators are very close to an an agreement with China and a deal could be wrapped up later this month.

The president, who has insisted that “trade wars are good and easy to win,” has bragged repeatedly that even as trade negotiations have dragged on, China is paying the U.S. “billions of dollars in tariffs.”

Trade negotiators have just returned from China where the meetings on Trade were very productive. Now at meetings with me at Mar-a-Lago giving the details. In the meantime, Billions of Dollars are being paid to the United States by China in the form of Trade Tariffs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

But tariffs are paid by importers, not exporting companies, nor the nations where they are located. Exporters may cut their costs to remain competitive in the marketplace, but those cuts don’t go to the U.S. government.

Companies in America purchasing imported products pay the tariffs, and most if not all of those costs are typically passed onto U.S. consumers who buy the products.

Tariffs are paid for by US consumers. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 17, 2019

These duties are paid not by China but by importers such as ford or walmart, who either swallow the costs or pass them on to consumers -- in other words, us consumers end up paying them — WangDafei (@DafeiWang) February 17, 2019

Again, I think you're missing the fact that those dollars are passed onto consumers in the form of higher prices. It's another tax on the people. You do realize that, right? Not surprised that so many are dumbed down enough to give this message a like. — Off Grid Nation (@PrepperCarolina) February 18, 2019

Another paper by economists and academics published Sunday concluded that the main victims of Trump’s trade war have been farmers and blue-collar workers in regions that supported Trump in the presidential election.