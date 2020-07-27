Colin Jost Likens Trump's 'SNL' Episode To A 'Confederate Statue'

When that hotline bling, that can only mean one thing: It’s time to look back on President Donald Trump’s infamous episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

On Friday, Colin Jost, co-host of the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, went on MSNBC to talk with Andrea Mitchell about his new book, “A Very Punchable Face.”

During the interview, the “SNL” writer also reflected on Trump’s 2015 appearance, in which the then-presidential candidate did sketches such as parodying Drake’s “Hotline Bling” and looking at what America would be like if he were to win the 2016 election.

In his book, Jost reportedly calls Trump’s appearance a “Confederate statue” of entertainment, also writing that the episode “has not aged well, politically or comedically.”