This Trending Skin Care Product Is Often Pricey, But This Reviewer-Beloved Option Is Only $20

For self-proclaimed skin care devotees, there’s no end to the list of products on our wishlists. I generally prefer a pared-down routine made up of high-quality products full of effective active ingredients, but I do occasionally crave a little something extra to add a bit of oomph to my everyday regime.

One such product that’s growing in popularity is the exfoliating toner, but it often comes at a high price point. A good exfoliating toner can help clear away dead skin cells, balance natural pH and even add brightness and help even out skin tone. They’re typically formulated with active ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids, but the strength levels can vary. Luckily, TruSkin’s BHA liquid exfoliant and toner has an ingredient list that is very similar to other popular, far more expensive toners, making it a great option for anyone who wants to try one of these toners for themselves.

Reviewers say it’s gentle enough to use near-daily without stripping the skin of it’s natural moisture barrier, but effective enough to make a difference in skin quality over time. It harnesses the power of polyhydroxy acids, alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids that can help to exfoliate, brighten and unclog skin, leaving it soft and smooth. Amazon reviewer Napa Girl noted that “I’ve only been using this product for about two weeks, but my skin feels so soft and smooth. So far great!”

TruSkin says this was formulated specifically for sensitive skin, so even though it features a high percentage of vitamin C, it won’t irritate the complexion like some other vitamin C products. Amazon reviewer Gemini1412 called it a “Great exfoliator without the irritation. This does a great job of giving me that ‘it’s working’ tingle without the irritation that I get from [another brand]. On my second bottle.”

TruSkin says the acids work in tandem with turmeric to brighten and even out the skin’s tone, while rishi mushrooms provide a generous helping of refreshing moisture. This nourishing blend of antioxidants and botanical actives helps to boost the efficacy of the toner, so you can get a sense of whether it’s working for you relatively quickly. The inclusion of salicylic acid also makes it a great option for those of us with acne-prone skin, as salicylic acid is known to help heal active breakouts, clear blocked-up skin and prevent future spots.

Many reviewers commented that the TruSkin toner provides many of the same benefits as pricier options, but at a lower and more accessible price point. This isn’t too surprising given that TruSkin is a bestselling brand among HuffPost readers. Its vitamin C serum has long been a popular go-to for many shoppers, who love both its skin-effectiveness and cost-effectiveness.

There’s no time like the present to pick one up for yourself. Or, bring a bit of holiday cheer to the skin care-obsessive people in your life and slip one of these into their stocking. It’s a surefire way to make someone smile.