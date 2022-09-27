Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Reveals Workplace Affair After Dismissal From Group

Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee Yang of The Try Guys Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The YouTube comedy troupe The Try Guys built a following of millions by being willing to try anything. But a member who was unwilling to try monogamy has now been kicked out.

On Tuesday, group members Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee Yang announced cryptically that fellow founding member Ned Fulmer was no longer in the troupe.

The post said that after “a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Fulmer added context a short time later, saying that he had engaged in a relationship with a colleague — despite already being married to designer Ariel Fulmer.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” the now-former member said on Twitter. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel.”

Fulmer added, “The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention.”

Ariel Fulmer also commented on the news. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” she wrote on Instagram.

The group’s dismissal of Fulmer came after fans noticed that he had not appeared in newer Try Guys videos and had even been edited out of older ones, Variety reported.

The remaining members plan to continue on as a trio.

The Try Guys first rode to internet prominence in 2014 as a BuzzFeed web series before leaving in 2018 to go it alone.

The group’s YouTube channel has more than 7.8 million subscribers who enjoy watching members try stunts like experiencing labor pain simulation and driving while intoxicated, according to USA Today.

Ariel Fulmer occasionally appeared in videos with her husband, the outlet noted.

The Try Guys also parlayed their fame into a Food Network series, “No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys,” in which they attempt prepare dishes without instruction,

News of Fulmer’s dismissal became a hot topic on Twitter.

try guys do NOT want to try adultery https://t.co/N1qLwK3Ncp — sarah lugor! (@sarahlugor) September 27, 2022

me, who has never watched a single try guys video in my life, reading the tea pic.twitter.com/shyzUzRdF1 — matt (@mattxiv) September 27, 2022

the john mulaney divorce was for millennials and the ned try guys divorce will be for gen z — klaudia amenábar (@kaludiasays) September 27, 2022

I have 8 billion things to do, but I am fully invested in all the Try Guys drama. pic.twitter.com/rPtapfgNm8 — Sharron Paul (@Sharronica) September 27, 2022

Me being invested in the Buzzfeed Try Guys drama even tho I haven’t watched their videos in like 5 years pic.twitter.com/iaNWrPKAuz — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 27, 2022