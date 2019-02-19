19 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up The Struggle Of Shopping For Jeans

From our own experiences, finding a pair of jeans that fits the way we want them to is a near-impossible task. Don’t even get us started on the effort of trying on jeans, especially the skinny kind. You pretty much need to be a contortionist, which is not fun when you’re in a fitting room. Then there’s the issue of sizing, which varies wildly from brand to brand, making things much more difficult than they need to be. You can really work up a sweat trying to find the perfect pair.