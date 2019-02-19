19 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up The Struggle Of Shopping For Jeans

Shopping for jeans is one of the most frustrating things you can do. If you don’t agree, you’re either lying or we’re totally missing something.
From our own experiences, finding a pair of jeans that fits the way we want them to is a near-impossible task. Don’t even get us started on the effort of trying on jeans, especially the skinny kind. You pretty much need to be a contortionist, which is not fun when you’re in a fitting room. Then there’s the issue of sizing, which varies wildly from brand to brand, making things much more difficult than they need to be. You can really work up a sweat trying to find the perfect pair.
As these folks on Twitter would all agree, the struggle is real when it comes to shopping for jeans:
[trying on jeans in a dressing room]— erin chack (@ErinChack) April 7, 2018
SALES LADY: *through the thin, billowy curtain* how’s everything going in there?
ME: *somehow the jeans have caught fire and I’m swatting the flames with a hanger in my worst underwear* gotta tell ya it’s not going great Kim!!!!!!
*Me trying to put on a pair of skinny jeans* pic.twitter.com/cXuJR3Tq09— Rashell Habib (@RashellHa) November 5, 2018
trying on jeans : an american horror story— Brielle Barbusca (@BrielleBarbusca) May 23, 2018
If you’re looking for an emotional roller coaster don’t get a boyfriend just go jean shopping: one minute you’re buying a size 10 & the next your fitting into a 6 in a different brand. Lol being a girls hard. I quit.— Kenzie🌵 (@KenzieSemposki) February 10, 2019
Want to know what it’s like for me to go shopping for jeans? I just tried on 11 pairs, all different sizes and brands. Not a single one fit. I even got the line “You should try Kohl’s” pic.twitter.com/i5iU52Fdz1— mo (@mobarham18) February 14, 2019
I feel I do my best yoga while trying to put on skinny jeans.— Daphne Oz (@DaphneOz) July 10, 2014
...i just fell over trying to put skinny jeans on & my brothers friend came in asking if i was alright & i was on the face down on the floor— Don't Bore Us (@DontBoreUs) April 19, 2014
I'm not saying I'm an ATHLETE, but I did just suffer a sports injury to my knee.— Juliana Dever (@CleverDever) September 11, 2015
(Is trying on 20 pairs of skinny jeans a sport?)
Me, in fitting room, trying to see if the jeans look ok on my backside pic.twitter.com/cNHE19ysB1— Katrina Gulliver (@katrinagulliver) December 28, 2018
Trying on jeans is such a joyful, exciting experience!— Kimberly J. Brown (@OfficialKJB) March 29, 2018
.....Said no one ever.
the jeans buying struggle is REAL when your hips and waist are two different sizes omg— danielle nicole 🔭 (@DaniCim) July 11, 2016
I'm having a Ross'-leather-pants situation in a Topman fitting room with a pair of super spray on jeans. SEND HELP. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.— Michael Worrall (@mikeyworrall1) March 22, 2014
love shopping for jeans. love 2 look at a bunch of bodies that are very much smaller than mine so that I may imagine how I will never look in those jeans. love how simply looking for trousers always ends up with self-hate. love it. it is the best. yes.— Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) July 20, 2018
been stuck in this zara fitting room for fifteen minutes trying to get my leg out of a pair of skinny jeans - never again...— Damon Dominique (@damondominique) August 14, 2016
TIL if you are already not feeling super great about yourself, you should probably not go shopping for jeans. So much fail. 🐫— karah leigh (@karahontheradio) October 22, 2018
If heaven is a place on earth, hell is trying on a pair of jeans in a just-too-small fitting room.— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) May 11, 2018
*Exits fitting room after 20 minutes of squatting and lunging*— Lauren O'Brien (@thelaurenobrien) May 31, 2015
"Yup, these jeans fit perfectly."
Seriously considering founding a new workout programme that consists entirely of trying on jeans that are 2cms too tight, in a fitting room that is 2 degrees too warm.— Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) March 19, 2018
2018: a year so rough, shopping for jeans made me feel good.— Rosa Pasquarella (@whatrosasaid) September 19, 2018