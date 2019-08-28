TSA Just Banned A Popular Disney ‘Star Wars’ Souvenir, And It’s Not A Lightsaber

The TSA has banned a popular souvenir from Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed land in both checked bags and carry-ons for looking too much like a weapon ― and it’s not a lightsaber or a blaster.

It’s a soda bottle.

Nearly everything in Galaxy’s Edge ― currently at Disneyland in California, and opening this week at Walt Disney World in Florida ― is made to look as if it might really come from Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, the fictional planet that’s the setting for the land. Instead of normal soda bottles, the shops and kiosks in the outpost sell little round plastic bottles with labels in Aurebesh, the writing system in the “Star Wars” franchise:

Gerardo Mora via Getty Images

The little bottles slightly resemble thermal detonators ― or fictional explosive devices in the films.

“It could create concern that it’s the real thing,” TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory told the Orange Country Register.

The bottles, labels and caps are all plastic, but the design prompted the TSA to ban them:

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

“If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believe it’s real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement,” the agency said in response to another question.

Multiple travelers said they had no problem passing through security with the empty soda bottles, which fans are keeping and collecting as souvenirs.