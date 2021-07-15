Thousands Of People Swear By This $13 Pair Of Yoga Pants

Working out is a commitment, for reasons other than being forced to leave your precious couch and PJs. There’s jumping, running and lunging involved, meaning our clothes need to be ready. Not to mention, gym apparel can be very expensive, so when it does let us down mid-exercise, it can be disastrous.

So when I found these popular TSLA high-waisted leggings ($9.98+ on Amazon) with lots and LOTS of reviews comparing them to higher-end brands, I was ready to be a believer.

Promising review: “I am a Lululemon fanatic and particularly love the Align pant (which retails for $85+), but can’t afford or rationalize buying tons of them. I found these the other day and ordered them in size small, red. These remind me of the Align pant so much! They are cut almost identical. Mine are not see-through, even when squatting. I actually kinda want to cry thinking about how much money I wasted on the pants at Lululemon when these are an excellent substitute for a fraction of the cost. If you’re a Lulu lover, you should really give these a chance!” — Ariel Parker

And believer I became. They have pockets, boast moisture-wicking and fast-drying fabric, are super supportive and feature a blend of fabric materials that ensure mobility and freedom during any and all activities, including high-impact. Basically, they want you to feel like this:

They’re available in sizes XS–2XL and 42 styles, with and without pockets. Let’s break down their sizing guide:

— XS: sizes 4–6 — S: sizes 6–8 — M: sizes 8–10 — L: sizes 10–12 — XL: sizes 12–14 —1XL/2XL: sizes 14–16

I’m not the only one impressed, by far. They already have 3,216 five-star reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

“I may be the pickiest person I know when I comes to leggings. I literally live in them. I wear them daily and even for work! I have a few pairs of Lululemons, but why buy Lulu when these are only $16 and are really nice! My main concern when it comes to leggings is the waistband. I like seamless so it doesn’t cut into my stomach. These are seamless and so comfortable! The material is nice and the black is NOT see-through. If you don’t want to spend $90-$100 on designer leggings, then these are a great alternative!” — Kellie K

Thousands of people attest to their ability to stay up the whole darn workout (hello, dependable high-waist) and keep them cool and happy, courtesy of the dry-wicking fabric. You can’t ask for much more.

“I love them and just ordered three more! These are some GOOD quality pants. I do BodyPump, weightlifting, Crossfit, hiking, and Zumba classes — and I have no problem with these pants. I normally have to go through a lot of research to get legit pants and wow, now I’m just so happy!! Thank you!” — Lexi Thanks to their soft and supportive material, you’ll stay perfectly comfortable no matter your workout. They’ll move with your body, whether you’re doing yoga, running, spinning, boxing or whatever.

“I was blown away by how amazingly these leggings fit. I’m 5’5 and I typically wear 18–20 in jeans, but leggings have always been troublesome for me. They always stretch out and ride down, and half the time they don’t even come in my size. They generally make it a pain to work out in (even ‘high waisted’ ones). These cover every issue though. I followed the sizing chart and bought a 2X and they fit perfectly. The waist comes in at the top to prevent falling, and the material is super stretchy but retains its shape. They’re thick enough to wear whatever underwear you want without showing through and offer great support!” —Eva Pearl If you’re like me, you may have been spending $50+ on leggings, when these have been performing BETTER for less than half of that! Just look at how well these bbs keep up with you:

“I love these leggings! They fit so nicely and are not thin or see-through. I love how I also don’t have to tug them up; once you put these leggings on they stay in place whether you’re squatting, doing burpees, pushups, or box jumps. I was especially impressed by how these stayed in place during — usually I have to adjust most leggings after box jumps, because they love to wiggle down through the session. For the price, I like these far better than Nike ($40+), Reebok ($45+), or Under Armour ($45+). They are hands-down the best leggings I’ve ever bought on Amazon.” —Kindle Customer And, they pass the squat test with flying colors! No peeking undies while you work out here.

“I hate writing reviews, but these leggings made my life at the gym so much easier. The first day I wore them I got so many compliments! They didn’t ride up too far and didn’t fall low at all through two hours at the gym! Not to mention, they were long enough to reach my ankles! Even the not super-soft ones were still soft and felt nice on. As I was working out, I noticed that when my water bottle leaked on my pants it left a dark mark (light pink leggings) and I immediately panicked, but THERE WAS NO BUTT SWEAT MARK! I was SO relieved! These are possibly the best pants I own. The pockets look like my phone would easily slide out, but even a heavy phone (IPhone XS Max) was held in by the little pocket lip — even while working with the leg press where it was almost upside down! ANNNND they pass the bend and squat test with no back gap!I LOVE THESE LEGGINGS!!!” — CJ

Reviewers also swear by their unbeatable comfort, meaning I’m about to wear these 24/7, seven days a week to not only exercise, but spend my whole life lounging.

“I LOVE this brand of workout pants! I have already bought five pairs (two black, one wine, one dark blue, and one dark green) and looking to get more. I workout about four to five times a week. They are super comfortable and easy to move around in. I actually wear them a lot outside of the gym, as well. They also hold up in the washer and I wash these a lot since I wear them all the time. And they feel great around the midsection.” — Amazon Customer

AND, they have a secure hidden pocket to hold anything like keys or credit cards, which is great because I haven’t been able to find my gym lock for a while now. Oops.

“I’m very impressed with these leggings, especially for the price. I’d say these are the best leggings I own. These pants hit at a comfortable high-waist. The material is medium-weight, soft, and smooth. The waistband is not too thick or compression-y, but comfortable (no thin elastic strap, just two layers of fabric). The pocket on the side is a huge plus. I plan to buy more in different colors!” — distrunner

Not to mention that these babies are so cheap, you can stock up on all their fun 32 colors and patterns. No more doing laundry twice a week just to keep up with your sweaty pile.

“I LOVE these yoga pants. I ordered the blue with a pocket and I love them! I have used them for jogging, yoga, barre, and rock climbing and they performed great! They are super comfortable, to the point where when I get home I don’t want to take them off. Normally with high-waisted pants I worry about it squeezing me like a corset, but these are SO comfortable. At my last barre class I had two girls come up and ask where I got these. The fabric is soft, too. I’ve owned yoga pants that pushed into the $50-$60 range and these pants are BETTER. I cannot say enough good things about them; I’m in the process of purchasing more colors.” — Kay713

Have we discussed its pockets enough yet?! Welcome to a world where you can listen to music without juggling your phone — I’ll pass the tissues.

“I originally paid around $16 for these leggings and they are my new favorite legging in my collection. They’re true to size, squat-proof, easy to move in, and the waist doesn’t roll down. They’re not a thick or thin material, it has a medium thickness. They’re a basic, stretchy, cotton-like material. My normal workout in usually weight training and steady cardio. They have never rolled down, rolled up at all of my bending, squatting and lifting. The pair I ordered has a stretchy side pocket and it can fit my phone no problem and it doesn’t slip out. I really like these leggings and will probably order more pairs.” — blubird books

Reviewers say they wear these all year, which makes sense since they are so darn comfortable. Binging Netflix? You need these leggings. Running errands? Yep, these are crucial. Getting married? You might find yourself wearing these in lieu of a dress.

“My favorite leggings used to be Aerie, but they changed the way they fit so I’ve been struggling to find a brand of leggings that I liked as much as I liked those. Now that I’ve tried these, I can say that I like THESE even more!!! They’re made of a material sort of like athletic compression pants are made out of, and they are definitely high-waisted. They’re not see-through at all either, plus there is a secret pocket in the back waistband for a key or a credit card or some other small item. I can’t wait to order more pairs of these because I wear leggings all year round.” — Peighton C

You’ll save so much money when you realize these are exactly the same (if not better) quality as high-end athletic brands. Now you’ll have money leftover for post-workout pizza. Priorities. “I am really self-conscious about my leggings being see-through because I work out pretty hard. I am a size 12 (almost a 10), and I went with the large. I cannot see my bum through them. I used them today for leg day and felt very confident!” — Stephanie Stenger Get them from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 42 styles, with and without pockets).