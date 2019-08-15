Watch A Tsunami Crash Down On Santa Monica In '9-1-1' Season Trailer

“9-1-1” just put out a call for your attention in the most spectacular way.

The Fox emergency drama dropped a trailer Wednesday that will stoke your fears and swallow Santa Monica, California.

A tsunami rises above the Los Angeles-area beach and its famous pier. Mass panic sets in.

There are places to run but seemingly nowhere to hide as “Cruel Summer” plays.

Whatever else season 3 of Fox’s first-responders show is bringing, we’re in.

We’ve got a wave to catch.

The show premieres Sept. 23.