Watch A Tsunami Crash Down On Santa Monica In '9-1-1' Season Trailer

“9-1-1” just put out a call for your attention in the most spectacular way.
The Fox emergency drama dropped a trailer Wednesday that will stoke your fears and swallow Santa Monica, California.
A tsunami rises above the Los Angeles-area beach and its famous pier. Mass panic sets in.
There are places to run but seemingly nowhere to hide as “Cruel Summer” plays.
Whatever else season 3 of Fox’s first-responders show is bringing, we’re in.
We’ve got a wave to catch.
The show premieres Sept. 23.
