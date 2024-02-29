Reviewers Call This Famous Mop-Vac The ‘Best Invention Ever’ — And It’s $150 Off

“Listen, judge my dirty floors if you want, but stick around for this review.

I live on a farm, and one adorable golden retriever loves to run around and play, but the thing is, her cute little paws track in dirt and red clay like none other, hence, the extremely dirty floors.

I would mop 3-4 times a week the “traditional” way and it was a CHORE. Vacuum, mop, let dry, rinse, repeat. The thing is, the floors never got “clean”.

Cue the entrance of this AMAZING tool. HOLY SMOKES!!!! Not only does this get my floors extremely clean, it took out the stress and cut my cleaning time by more than half. AND when I’m done it just CLEANS ITSELF?!? I choose to still vacuum before using due to farm debris brought in by the golden sunshine so I’m not constantly cleaning out hair and sticks and such out of the dirty water tank.

To say I’m obsessed would be an understatement. It’s easy to use, easy to clean, efficient and all around has made my life easier and my home a million times cleaner.

I rave about it to all who will listen and I’m convinced that if this mopvac can clean red clay off of concrete floors, it can clean pretty much anything. Can’t recommend enough.” — TremTrot

“Best invention ever. I have nothing to compare it to but i have a dog and a toddler. When my son started crawling, i would sweep and mop the floors every morning. Used to take me about 30 minutes a day. This takes me 7-10 minutes and keeps the fur off the floors better. It is self propelled and really easy to use. Self cleaning option is great! I haven’t used the app or WiFi yet but I’m very pleased with my purchase. There are some glitches, like sometimes it says the dirty water canister is full right after you empty it. And it told me that the water reservoir was empty when it was full I usually just had the docket for a while and turn it back on to get it to work again. That can be quite frustrating but still worth the purchase” — Lauren

“I don’t like this vaccum/mop I LOVE IT! I originally ordered the S3 but the clean water tank was way too small so I upgraded to the S5. I have a dog that sheds like mad but truthfully if there is a lot of hair I will first vaccum with my other vaccum and then go over the floor to vaccum what I missed and it mops at the same time. I have had zero issues with battery life but I will say when I clean my downstairs which is about 2000 sq ft I have to clean the dirty water tank once before completing and the clean water tank I have to refill. But it absolutely beats any mop I have bought and used and the self cleaning feature is great. The dirt that’s in the dwt is disgusting so I know it’s cleaning my floors. If u have a spot that doesn’t come right up I just place the roller over the spot until it’s gone. Only once in a blue do I have to manually get a spot. Is it perfect. No, but what is but it’s close to being and really I no longer dread having to mop. I have had THE Brissell spin mop which I had to replace 3xs and then I had 2 manual spin mops which I absolutely hate. Run don’t walk if u hate mopping as much as I do. It’s worth every dime and if your lucky you will get a slight discount.” — Elise Ralby