Some People Were Really Freaked Out By Tubi's Super Bowl Ad

Tubi TV only needed 15 seconds to make the millions of people watching Super Bowl LVII aware of the streaming platform.
And all they had to do was piss them off.
It happened during the fourth quarter of the game when Fox Sports announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen appeared on screen as if the Fox Network had returned from a commercial break.
But as they were bantering, an unseen hand pulled up a Tubi menu on screen, selected the 2005 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt action flick “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and clicked “play” before the Tubi logo flashed on the screen.
Oh, gosh, why don’t you just see it for yourself.
The caption for the ad on YouTube stated, “No, you didn’t sit on the remote. But on Super Bowl Sunday, we fooled audiences into thinking they did.”
Tubi chief marketing officer Nicole Parlapiano wasn’t particularly worried the ad would confuse Super Bowl viewers.
“It was intentionally so short and fun that it quickly alleviates any real concern,” she told AdAge. “Internally, we all saw it for what it was: a brilliant engagement hack that further shows our creative capacity and brand personality.”
But people weren’t necessarily happy about the gag.
But at least one person was impressed.
And another offered some constructive criticism to improve the ad.