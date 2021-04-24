Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club Sends Particularly Pointed Note To Tucker Carlson

San Francisco’s Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club got right to the point in a terse note to Fox News host Tucker Carlson Saturday in response to his past praise for Milk’s murderer.

“Dear Mr. Carlson: Fuck you.”

The note, from one of the city’s largest Democratic clubs, followed revelations on social media earlier this week that Carlson had callously quipped in a college yearbook that he was a member of the “Dan White Society.” White fatally shot Milk, California’s first openly gay elected official, and Mayor George Moscone in 1978.

The Democratic club called Carlson’s 1991 yearbook stunt a disturbing “exaltation of Milk’s murderer.”

Our statement on @TuckerCarlson’s membership in the “Dan White Society”: pic.twitter.com/fm6AWc5DJt — Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club (@harveymilkclub) April 24, 2021

Carlson also referred in his yearbook to his affiliation with the Jesse Helms Foundation, named after North Carolina’s longtime anti-gay and anti-civil rights senator.

Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, confirmed the yearbook page was real to The Wrap. It couldn’t confirm the existence of the Dan White Society. The fact-checking blog Snopes couldn’t find any mention of the Jesse Helms Foundation anywhere else in the yearbook. Both groups could have been some kind of Carlson joke.

Perhaps this is the story that @TuckerCarlson was trying to get ahead of. In his college yearbook, he listed himself as a member of the "Dan White Society."



Dan White was the man who murdered Harvey Milk. pic.twitter.com/TYklyfC8tS — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 21, 2021

Carlson hasn’t discussed the groups.

The day before the social media post went viral he accused Washington Post’s owner Jeff Bezos on Tuesday of conducting “opposition research” on him. He complained that the Post’s media columnist, Erik Wemple, was pulling out his old college yearbook to see if he had “done anything naughty at the age of 19.”

Certainly sounds like Tucker is trying to get ahead of an embarrassing story here. pic.twitter.com/l8LyLkMQRI — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 21, 2021