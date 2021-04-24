Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club Sends Particularly Pointed Note To Tucker Carlson

San Francisco’s Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club got right to the point in a terse note to Fox News host Tucker Carlson Saturday in response to his past praise for Milk’s murderer.
“Dear Mr. Carlson: Fuck you.”
The note, from one of the city’s largest Democratic clubs, followed revelations on social media earlier this week that Carlson had callously quipped in a college yearbook that he was a member of the “Dan White Society.” White fatally shot Milk, California’s first openly gay elected official, and Mayor George Moscone in 1978.
The Democratic club called Carlson’s 1991 yearbook stunt a disturbing “exaltation of Milk’s murderer.”
Carlson also referred in his yearbook to his affiliation with the Jesse Helms Foundation, named after North Carolina’s longtime anti-gay and anti-civil rights senator.
Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, confirmed the yearbook page was real to The Wrap. It couldn’t confirm the existence of the Dan White Society. The fact-checking blog Snopes couldn’t find any mention of the Jesse Helms Foundation anywhere else in the yearbook. Both groups could have been some kind of Carlson joke.
Carlson hasn’t discussed the groups.
The day before the social media post went viral he accused Washington Post’s owner Jeff Bezos on Tuesday of conducting “opposition research” on him. He complained that the Post’s media columnist, Erik Wemple, was pulling out his old college yearbook to see if he had “done anything naughty at the age of 19.”