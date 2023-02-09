Tucker Carlson Goes To A Dark Place In Weird New Attack On Democrats

Tucker Carlson likened Democratic support for reproductive health care rights to “promoting human sacrifice” in an on-brand rant Wednesday on Fox News.

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host joined the conservative uproar over “abortion” lapel pins worn by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) to Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

“Take a look at this pin, which has replaced the American flag on their lapels,” Carlson raged. “Notice that the ‘o’ in abortion is in the shape of a heart. They literally love abortion.”

“Do you think abortion is a wonderful, affirming act you feel so proud of you brag about it with jewelry?” he added.

“If you feel that way you should know that you are not defending a medical procedure. You wouldn’t say that about an appendectomy. No, you are promoting an ancient religious rite called human sacrifice. That’s what this is, promoting human sacrifice.”

Markey said he wore the pin because “abortion is essential health care and we need to codify this right,” while Dean noted that “abortion care saves lives.”

Notably, Carlson did not take issue with the pins that some Republicans were seen wearing this week in support of the Second Amendment. The lapel pins were shaped like AR-15 assault rifles, the type of weapon used in most of the high-profile mass shootings in recent years.

According to Tucker Carlson, if you publicly support the right to an abortion, "you are promoting an ancient religious rite called human sacrifice." pic.twitter.com/aX56hKyxIg — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 9, 2023

“And speaking of death cults, Joe Biden made his case last night for the sexual mutilation of children,” Carlson added, playing a clip of the president’s remarks about the Equality Act’s protections for transgender youth.

The Fox News extremist has made similar comments about abortion rights, leaning into elements of the QAnon conspiracy theory that revolves around the bizarre notion that Democrats and Hollywood celebrities are part of a shadowy, Satan-worshipping child sex-trafficking ring battled by former President Donald Trump.

Last year, Carlson suggested the Democratic Party was a “child sacrifice cult” because its donors were trying to protect women’s reproductive rights.