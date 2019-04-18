Tucker Carlson: Abortion Ensures 'Women Can Be Obedient Workers'

Tucker Carlson said Wednesday the Democratic Party’s “love” of abortion is to ensure that “women can be obedient workers, rather than harried mothers.”

The Fox News host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” turned up his rhetoric against abortion-rights supporters as he commented on Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams’ remarks about abortion and women in the workplace.

“This is about business, it’s about making sure that women can be obedient workers, rather than harried mothers,” Carlson asserted in a segment shared by Media Matters.

To support his claim, he showed a clip of Abrams, the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate, saying women should not have to worry about their bodily autonomy. She noted that a severe abortion-restriction bill in her own state (the so-called fetal heartbeat bill) was “not only bad for morality and our humanity, it’s bad for business.”

Carlson called the comments “creepy” and accused Democrats of pushing abortion on black women. He then asked “Fox Nation” host David Webb to chime in.