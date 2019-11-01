Tucker Carlson Delivers Super-Creepy Riff About Adam Schiff's 'Body Fluids'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson had some extremely unusual words about Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), one of the lawmakers leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Carlson even appeared to compare Schiff to the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan.

Carlson said Schiff was “ecstatic” over Thursday’s vote in the House formalizing the impeachment inquiry.

“Schiff has spent years obsessing over impeachment like it was a young Jodie Foster,” Carlson said.

That seemed to be a reference to John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to kill Reagan in the belief it would earn him the “respect and love” of the actor, who was 18 at the time.

Then Carlson really went off the deep end:

“Colleagues say he has pictures of impeachment taped to the walls of his bedroom. He’s believed to have written in steamy unhinged letters using his own body fluids. So for Schiff, today’s vote was thrilling in ways that only a court-appointed psychiatrist could fully appreciate.”

Carlson is prone toward verbal flights of fancy and extreme caricature; earlier this year he calmly discussed the possibility that members of the media would eat South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic candidate for president.

After MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace praised Buttigieg as “chicken soup for my soul,” Carlson took it several levels further.

“They don’t just want to vote for this guy,” he said, referring to Wallace and others in the media. “They want to consume him, like a hearty stew. Every last drop of Buttigieg. Yum! They’re all in.”