Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday called House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff “demonstrably mentally ill” in a rant about those who say “extreme and mindless things” to get on television. (See the video above.)

“The prime example is Adam Schiff,” the host said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” (This coming from a guy who called white supremacy a hoax.)

Carlson was leading into Schiff’s improvised version of President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the president repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter as U.S. military aid was temporarily blocked.

Then Carlson, who declared that it’s “hard to believe” that Trump’s actions are an impeachable offense, ratcheted up his takedown of the California lawmaker.

“He recently went into a kind of trance and delivered his own prophetic version of what he believed must have happened between President Trump and the president of Ukraine,” said Carlson, who showed a clip of Thursday’s congressional hearing chaired by Schiff. ”... Keep in mind, that isn’t some guy babbling in the men’s room at Starbucks. That is the man who chairs the mighty House Intelligence Committee. We trust him with the most sensitive information, and yet he is clearly, demonstrably mentally ill.”