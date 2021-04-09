Anti-Defamation League Calls For Tucker Carlson's Firing Over White Supremacist Rant

Carlson ranted on “Fox News Primetime” on Thursday that Democrats are trying to “replace the current electorate” with “more obedient voters from the Third World.”

The complaint clearly echoed the white supremacist “great replacement” conspiracy theory that an elite cabal, including Jews, are recruiting non-white immigrants to erase white domination and white Christian culture. The belief has fueled racist mass shootings in the U.S. Neo-Nazi marchers in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 were referring to the theory when they chanted, “Jews will not replace us.”

“I have less political power because they are importing a brand-new electorate,” Carlson fumed to guest host Mark Steyn, a conservative author, on the Fox News program. “Why should I sit back and take that?”

ADL National Director Jonathan Greenblatt blasted Carlson for pushing an anti-Semitic and racist tenet that has triggered mass shootings against Hispanics, Muslims and Jews.

″‘Replacement theory’ is a white supremacist tenet that the white race” is threatened by a “rising tide of non-whites,” Greenblatt noted in a tweet. “It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh,” he added. “Tucker must go.”

“The Daily Show” chillingly called Carlson a “mass shooter copy cat” Friday after he repeated the same sentiments written by the mass killers in El Paso and in Christchurch, New Zealand. The program presented disturbing side-by-side diatribes. (Check it out in the video above.)

The ADL also released a letter to Fox News, signed by Greenblatt, ticking off other anti-Semitic attacks from Carlson and slamming his “full-on embrace of the white supremacy replacement theory.” His commentary was “not just a dog whistle to racists — it was a bullhorn,” the letter noted.

“We believe in dialogue and giving people a chance to redeem themselves, but Carlson’s full-on embrace of the white supremacist replacement theory on yesterday’s show and his repeated allusions to racist themes in past segments are a bridge too far,” the letter added.

Jewish organization J Street also called it “horrifying that Fox News continues to empower Tucker Carlson ... to broadcast this kind of hateful poison.”

J Street spokesman Logan Bayroff told The Daily Beast that the replacement conspiracy theory “isn’t just rhetoric — it’s racist, antisemitic propaganda that has helped incite deadly violence against American Jews, Muslims, immigrants, and other vulnerable minorities. Every time that this white supremacist hatred is amplified like this, the threat of future attacks on our communities grows.”

Carlson himself referred to “white replacement theory” during his Fox News comments, but he insisted that losing his picks in the voting booth is simply “what’s happening actually.” He added: “Everybody wants to make a racial issue out of it,” but he characterized being outvoted as a “voting rights question.” He has less political power when he’s outvoted, Carlson pointed out.