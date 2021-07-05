Damning CNN Supercut Reveals Who Tucker Carlson Really Sounds Like Now

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is starting to sound a lot like right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The network’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy also found a clip that suggests the two may be coordinating:

Last week, Carlson claimed the NSA was spying on him and trying to get his show taken off the air.

The NSA has denied the allegations, and Fox News has not backed Carlson in any public way. The network’s news operation hasn’t verified or even reported on the allegations, and its executives have not commented.

“Fox hasn’t said anything,” Stelter noted. “It’s like they don’t believe him.”