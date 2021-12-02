Tucker Carlson Fawns Over Alex Jones, Praises His Skills As A 'Journalist'

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday called one of the nation’s leading conspiracy theorists, Alex Jones, a good “journalist” and defended the Infowars host as “innocent of inciting crime” in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Now the committee is deciding to shut down one of the most popular journalists on the right, Alex Jones. Yes, journalist,” Carlson said during a rant against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The committee recently subpoenaed Jones along with other associates of former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

“Jones is often mocked for his flamboyance, but the truth is he’s been a far better guide to reality in recent years, in other words, a far better journalist than, say, NBC News national security correspondent Ken Dilanian or Margaret Brennan of CBS,” Carlson added.

Jones is a 9/11 denier who spreads absurd claims across a range of subjects. He has profited from supporters by selling fake COVID-19 cures and has subjected victims of school shootings to vitriol by spreading lies that they were actors in a hoax. Last month he was found liable in a fourth lawsuit brought by relatives of children who were killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012.

Tucker Carlson defends Alex Jones's participation in Jan. 6th pic.twitter.com/zKtJ5Kz1ty — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) December 2, 2021

Carlson claimed that Jones was being investigated by the committee because he “makes fun of Joe Biden.”

Jones was heavily involved in sowing the seeds of Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him. He helped organize the pro-Trump rally near the White House that led to the Capitol riot, and he addressed attendees on that day. He also claimed that he provided a large portion of the funding for the Jan. 6 event.

Advertisement

According to Carlson, Jones “isn’t simply innocent of inciting crime on Jan. 6, Alex Jones actively worked to prevent crimes from taking place.”

“We’re not running interference for Alex Jones, and we’re not guessing about it. We happen to know it for fact,” he added.

CNN’s “Reliable Sources” recently observed that Carlson is sounding more like Jones.

“Whether it’s talking about vaccine conspiracy theories, false flag conspiracy theories, deep state conspiracy theories, the messages that Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones are sending are the same,” said CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy. “They seem to see eye to eye on the biggest issues that they talk about every single night.”

Advertisement