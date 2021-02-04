Tucker Carlson Launches Yet Another Ugly Attack On Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson returned to attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday night, belittling the lawmaker’s terrifying description of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot as “narcissism on parade.”

Ocasio-Cortez this week detailed the fear she felt as supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed and ransacked the Capitol building on Jan. 6, revealing that at one point she thought she’d be killed.

But Carlson — who has previously called Ocasio-Cortez a “moron” and the “Kim Kardashian of Congress” and frequently twisted her comments — mocked her for “yammering on about the only subject she cares about: herself.”

“Wallowing around in ‘lake me’ like it’s interesting to anyone but her,” railed the prime time personality. “Narcissism on parade, the perfect symbol of a culture dying from self-involvement.”

“People will believe this crap. Some already do,” Carlson continued. “Anyone who was physically present at the Capitol that day knows it’s ridiculous. There were no rioters in Sandy Cortez’s hallway. Trump voters weren’t trying to kill her, neither were other U.S. Senators.”

Carlson then tried to paint the violence by pro-Trump supporters, which left five people dead, as mostly being “an intra-party struggle” aimed at GOP leaders who were “likely in graver danger” than Democrats.

Ocasio-Cortez earlier on Wednesday debunked claims made by right-wing trolls, and echoed by Carlson to his millions of viewers, that she was not in the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

It was “the latest manipulative take on the right,” she tweeted:

This is the latest manipulative take on the right.



They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex.



We were all on the Capitol complex - the attack wasn’t just on the dome.



The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too. pic.twitter.com/jI18e0XRrd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings - that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place.



The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

It is also very damning and revealing that the GOP is now digging both heels in a discrediting campaign.



It’s because they know they are implicated, so they’re pivoting to (again) the classic abuse playbook of “it’s not as bad as they say.”



It was that bad. It’s actually worse. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021