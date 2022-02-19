Tucker Carlson Bizarrely Bashes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez As 'Entitled White Lady'

In one of the weirdest attacks by Tucker Carlson in recent memory, he bashed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Friday as an “rich, entitled white lady.”

AOC, as everyone — including the Fox News host — knows, is of Puerto Rican heritage.

She underscored that with a Spanish insult, saying Carlson’s attack is what someone says whose “name starts with ‘p’ and ends with ‘dejo,’” meaning he’s a pendejo — a stupid asshole. She also called him a “creep” for his obsession with her.

This is the type of stuff you say when your name starts with a P and ends with dejo https://t.co/92chHFQUN7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2022

It was difficult to fathom what point Carlson was desperately trying for. Maybe he was saying the worst thing in the world to be is an “entitled white lady” — as opposed to a female-bashing entitled white male. Carlson’s stepmother was heiress to the Swanson frozen food empire. His net worth has been estimated at $30 million.

In another head twister, didn’t Carlson’s guy Donald Trump once bash AOC for having worked as a bartender?

In any case, as if Carlson knows, there is no way AOC is a woman of color, he insisted. It’s “hilariously absurd,” he insisted — except on college campuses and in newsrooms.

Twitter foes had lots of rejoinders for “Tuckems.”

White trust-fund baby to the Swanson frozen dinner empire who is worth over $30 million and makes $6 million a year to lie to millions of Americans calls @AOC a “rich, entitled, white lady.” Ok, Tuckems. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmoneyResists) February 19, 2022

But he's an heir to a frozen food empire, right? — Bernard Silverman (@DonKeehotey) February 19, 2022

I thought they said she was just a bartender?



Which is it? — Clay Sand (@clay_sand) February 19, 2022

Remember when the right wing had a meltdown when I suggested they exhibit obsessive impulses around young women?



Well now Tucker Carlson is wishing for… this on national TV.



You’re a creep bro. If you’re this easy w/ sexual harassment on air, how are you treating your staff? https://t.co/RFbOIRSmxQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2022