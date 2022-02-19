Tucker Carlson Bizarrely Bashes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez As 'Entitled White Lady'

In one of the weirdest attacks by Tucker Carlson in recent memory, he bashed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Friday as an “rich, entitled white lady.”
AOC, as everyone — including the Fox News host — knows, is of Puerto Rican heritage.
She underscored that with a Spanish insult, saying Carlson’s attack is what someone says whose “name starts with ‘p’ and ends with ‘dejo,’” meaning he’s a pendejo — a stupid asshole. She also called him a “creep” for his obsession with her.
It was difficult to fathom what point Carlson was desperately trying for. Maybe he was saying the worst thing in the world to be is an “entitled white lady” — as opposed to a female-bashing entitled white male. Carlson’s stepmother was heiress to the Swanson frozen food empire. His net worth has been estimated at $30 million.
In another head twister, didn’t Carlson’s guy Donald Trump once bash AOC for having worked as a bartender?
In any case, as if Carlson knows, there is no way AOC is a woman of color, he insisted. It’s “hilariously absurd,” he insisted — except on college campuses and in newsrooms.
Twitter foes had lots of rejoinders for “Tuckems.”