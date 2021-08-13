Tucker Carlson Mocks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Fear Of Being Raped During Capitol Riot

Since she was elected to Congress in 2018, Ocasio-Cortez has been a magnet for attacks from the likes of former President Trump, his allies and the right-wing media, making the progressive lawmaker a target of hostility from their viewers and supporters.

She spoke specifically about Fox News’ coverage of her during a recent CNN appearance, saying she was unfazed by what it had to say about her.

“I actually find it to be really, really fascinating because it reveals a lot about the subconscious of folks that are crafting these narratives, and they very often are speaking to these very subconscious narratives about women, or about people of color, or about Latinos or Latinas, or about working-class people,” she said.