Tucker Carlson Springs His Dumbest Attack Yet On Anthony Fauci

The coronavirus pandemic rages as many Americans and their political leaders ignore the guidance of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials. But Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Wednesday took an astounding cheap shot at the infectious disease expert anyway. (Watch the video below.)

The prime time host said Fauci should never work in public policy again.

Carlson arrived at his punchline after bloviating on a medical journal report that suggested the coronavirus was present in the U.S. in December, weeks earlier than scientists had suspected.

A study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases Monday found that 106 of 7,389 American Red Cross blood donations collected from Dec. 13 to Jan. 17 contained coronavirus antibodies. That suggests the virus was present in the U.S. in December, although “widespread community transmission was not likely until late February,” the authors wrote.

Carlson spun the study into an indictment of Fauci, who sounded the alarm later. He also weaponized a clip of Fauci saying in January that China was being more transparent about the virus than it was about SARS.

“Now, in a well-functioning country, a line like that would make certain that you’d never work in public policy again,” Carlson said.

Fauci, of course, turned up the urgency as more became known about COVID-19. As a member of the White House coronavirus task force, he grew steadfast in pleading with Americans to wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distance ― advice he continues to push. He cautioned against the rapid reopening of business, and warned against holiday travel and gatherings.

All the while, President Donald Trump and his acolytes falsely downplayed the threat of the virus, even though the president knew early on it was lethal. They pushed unproven and dangerous treatments, attempted to discredit Fauci, and ignored safety guidelines.

Nearly 200,000 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to more than 13.9 million. U.S. deaths have climbed above 273,000. Trump, consumed with his election defeat, has barely acknowledged the rising toll.

But sure, Tucker, blame away.