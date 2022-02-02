Tucker Carlson's Racist Attack On Baltimore Torn To Shreds On Twitter

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson faced further accusations of racism on Tuesday with his declaration that Baltimore is “a little bit of Haiti.”

“Whatever you do, don’t go to Baltimore,” the widely watched prime-time personality urged his viewers.

“Baltimore is a major American city. It’s only about 40 miles from where (White House press secretary) Jen Psaki lives,” he continued. “It’s one of the worst places in the Western Hemisphere, it’s a little bit of Haiti in the mid-Atlantic. Baltimore is exactly what happens when you apply Jen Psaki’s ideas to governing.” The caption beneath Carlson read: “Hellscape just 40 miles from the nation’s capital.”

Tucker Carlson calls Baltimore "one of the worst places in the western hemisphere, it's a little bit of Haiti in the mid-Atlantic." pic.twitter.com/7rpJeLziC9 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 2, 2022

Carlson’s comments echoed Donald Trump’s claim in 2019 that Baltimore was a “rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” It was “worse than Honduras,” said the then-president, prompting the #WeAreBaltimore hashtag to trend on social media in solidarity with the city.

Critics of Carlson’s Tuesday comments acknowledged issues within the city but suggested his comparison to Haiti reeked of prejudice.

David Simon, creator of the Baltimore-set TV drama “The Wire,” led the wave of anger directed towards the controversial conservative host:

Here now at a bar on Aliceanna Street with some friendly neighbors where we are presently sticking pins in a Tucker Carlson doll. Doll seems to like it a bit too much in its nether regions. https://t.co/co9U8G5rU1 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 2, 2022

The reason Tucker Carlson (and Trump, etc) keep trashing Baltimore is because it has a large black population. It’s really that simple. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 2, 2022

Tucker Carlson can fuck all the way off. This frozen fish stick of a trust fun man baby spews hatred nightly and collects a paycheck. He does more harm to the republic on a nightly basis than any issue in Baltimore. We have issues, but this is also a beautiful city. https://t.co/8usqE9W0wQ — ❄️Shannon❄️ (@shay3322) February 2, 2022

Baltimore has black people in it so it must be compared to a struggling predominantly Black nation. Fun fact, the causes of trouble in both places are directly tied to racist US policy — GussTheFullyBoostedLawyer, Esq. ⚖️ (@gussthelawyer) February 2, 2022

Hey @TuckerCarlson, Baltimore girl here.

1) FUCK OFF

2) FUCK RIGHT OFF AGAIN

3) FUCK ALL THE WAY OFF https://t.co/UmQphyCTde — BmoreGal (@gal_bmore) February 2, 2022

I hope all of Tucker’s friends and listeners take this very seriously and stay far far away. — Drew is at home (@And_Caz) February 2, 2022

I Haiti him — Below 4% Unemployment (@Democracy_Saves) February 2, 2022

Baltimore is an awesome city and I’m lucky enough to have been born there and lived there again in adulthood as a grad student. No one there is trying to win over Tucker Carlson, I can assure you. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 2, 2022

Baltimore is also a majority Black city, but I’m sure that’s not at all the exact reason Tucker hates it. — Jonathan McIntosh (@radicalbytes) February 2, 2022

Baltimore is a scary place…for racists like Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/n0V2JLPSJ7 — Tabetha Wallace (@TabethaWatching) February 2, 2022