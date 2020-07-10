Tucker Carlson's Top Writer Quits After Secretly Posting Racist, Sexist Messages: Report

The top writer for Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program has resigned after it was revealed he’d secretly posted racist and sexist messages for five years on an online forum, CNN Business reported Friday.
Blake Neff, who worked for the right-wing Daily Caller before moving over to Fox News four years ago, had been posting the messages under the pseudonym CharlesXII and sometimes referred to work he did for Carlson in his messages, according to CNN.
The message board was AutoAdmit — also known as XOXOhth — which often features racist, sexist and vulgar content, CNN reported.
Neff’s messages included racist posts about Black men and a mocking, years-long detailed account of the love life of a woman, who was then harassed by his online followers.
In a 2018 interview on Fox News, Carlson called Neff a “great writer.” He also acknowledged Neff in the credits for his book “Ship of Fools” for research and for “greatly” improving “our nightly show on Fox.”
There was no immediate comment from Carlson. But shortly after the CNN report, Carlson exploded in his program over “cancel culture.” He added: “We are in a situation where it’s ... individuals against the mob — online, other news organizations, CNN particularly.”
Neff did not respond to repeated calls by CNN for comment and could not be reached for comment by HuffPost. His social media accounts have been deleted.
Fox News told CNN that Neff had resigned but offered no details.
Carlson’s Twitter critics hailed Neff’s departure — and eagerly awaited any other comment from the Fox News host.