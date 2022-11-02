Different election, same Tucker Carlson.

The Fox News host, who amplified his network’s baseless cries of 2020 election fraud here, is now casting doubt on Lula da Silva’s victory over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential election. (Watch the video below.)

On “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday, the host initially reported that the far-right COVID-downplaying, Trump-like Bolsonaro was “narrowly defeated by his far-left, convicted criminal opponent, Lula da Silva.”

But then the primetime face of conservative cable did a predictable about-face, claiming, “the election is still ongoing” and “there are questions.”

Da Silva was declared the winner. There is no “ongoing,” but that did not stop Carlson from giving air to cries of cheating on behalf of a far-right candidate.

Bolsonaro has allowed the transition to begin but has not conceded. Before the election, he suggested the left was trying to fix the outcome, The New York Times reported.

Carlson seemed to think that because Bolsonaro had not acknowledged his loss, the results were subject to speculation. Carlson ranted that some say not all the votes were counted and threw in a screed against YouTube for prohibiting false claims (after it was criticized for not doing enough to stop disinformation from Bolsonaro supporters.)

