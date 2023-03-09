Tucker Carlson's Most Unsettling TV Habit Exposed In 'Daily Show' Supercut

Tucker Carlson has a habit of not just laughing on his Fox News show, but breaking out into a full-on cackle.

“The Daily Show” put together a collection of Carlson’s cackles for perhaps the most unnerving 15 seconds of TV out there:

Reading these Tucker texts pic.twitter.com/WZ6SFX7Mh4 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2023

“Four-year-olds when they eat their parents’ edibles,” the show’s Facebook page added in the comments.

Carlson has been coming under fire for reaching new levels of dishonesty this week.

First, court documents revealed that Carlson ― who has admitted to lying in the past ― has been lying to his viewers. Despite what he says on the air, he actually hates Donald Trump “passionately.”

And second, he’s been using cherrypicked security camera footage from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol to claim the rioters were peaceful and more like “sightseers” as they ransacked the House and Senate chambers, hallways and offices of the nation’s leaders.

Even many Republicans in Congress aren’t buying Carlson’s attempt at revisionist history.