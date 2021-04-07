Tucker Carlson Goes Full Revisionist On The U.S. Capitol Riot

Tucker Carlson struck a snide tone on Tuesday night to downplay the U.S. Capitol riot on the three-month anniversary of the deadly insurrection.

The Fox News personality attempted to spin the narrative on the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump — who were incited by the then-president ― as just “a mob of older people from unfashionable zip codes” protesting (baseless) claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Carlson’s characterization of the violence starkly contrasted with videos that have since emerged from the riot, in which five people died. Trump supporters were caught on camera screaming, “Hang Mike Pence!” and stalked the halls of Congress hunting progressive lawmakers.

“For those of you who are not good at dates or don’t have calendars, this is the day that we pause to remember the white supremacist QAnon insurrection, that came so very close to toppling our government and ending this democracy forever,” Carlson sarcastically snarked on Tuesday.

“You saw what happened. It was carried live on television, every gruesome moment,” Carlson snidely continued. “A mob of older people from unfashionable zip codes somehow made it all the way to Washington, D.C., probably by bus. They wandered freely through the Capitol, like it was their building or something. They didn’t have guns, but a lot of them had extremely dangerous ideas.”

“They talked about the Constitution, and something called their rights. Some of them made openly seditious claims,” he added. “They insisted, for example, that the last election wasn’t entirely fair. The whole thing was terrifying, and then, as you’ve been told so very often, they committed unspeakable acts of violence.”

Watch the video here:

Critics were quick to call Carlson out over his coverage of the anniversary:

Tonight, Tucker Carlson opened up his show with a full-throated defense of the insurrectionists.



He went on to act as if those being arrested were not committing real crimes and the arrests were somehow politically motivated.@FoxNews is airing undemocratic gaslighting garbage. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) April 7, 2021

it is wild that tucker's really trying to rewrite the chaos and violence we all watched live on tv as nbd https://t.co/oGYfLkmsJ5 — Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) April 7, 2021

Wanna see how Capitol rioters are being defended? How people are being told January 6 was nothing, really! Here. https://t.co/8bYKuEaAlM — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) April 7, 2021