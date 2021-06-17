Tucker Carlson Guest Says Black People Are A Dozen IQ Points Below White

A guest on Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation show on Wednesday pushed white nationalist talking points about the IQs of Black and white people.

Conservative social scientist Charles Murray, appearing on “Tucker Carlson Today” on Fox News’ spin-off streaming service, argued “the cognitive demands” of some occupations means “a whole lot of more white people qualify (to do them) than Black people.”

Carlson, who often promotes white nationalist viewpoints on his widely watched prime time show on Fox News, allowed Murray to make his claims unchallenged.

“Essentially, you have registered nurses, and we have data on fairly large numbers of registered nurses, Black and white, and the difference in mean IQ between the two of those is a dozen IQ points, which is a lot,” said Murray.

Murray: "Entry into certain kinds of occupations is limited, because the cognitive demands of those occupations mean that a whole lot of more white people qualify than black people, and even a higher proportion of Asian people qualify than white people." pic.twitter.com/z2E7bW3dSp — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) June 16, 2021

“It means you have a whole lot of extremely able Black nurses. You have some incompetent white nurses, but it does mean you have a difference in job performance, and that’s eventually going to be reflected in income as well. It’s going to be reflected in the nature of their careers, and the nature of how they end up and so forth,” he continued.

Entry “into certain kinds of occupations is limited, because the cognitive demands of those occupations mean that a whole lot of more white people qualify than Black people, and even a higher proportion of Asian people qualify than white people,” Murray added.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Murray as “one of the most influential social scientists in America, using racist pseudoscience and misleading statistics to argue that social inequality is caused by the genetic inferiority of the black and Latino communities, women and the poor.”

“According to Murray, disadvantaged groups are disadvantaged because, on average, they cannot compete with white men, who are intellectually, psychologically and morally superior,” the center states on its website.