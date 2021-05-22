Tucker Carlson Hosted A 'Chicken Enthusiast' To Bash The CDC And It Was A Bit Weird

Tucker Carlson on Friday took a break from peddling white supremacist rhetoric and sowing doubt about COVID-19 vaccines on his show via a segment attacking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ― with a chicken.

The Fox News personality welcomed former “Bachelor” contestant and self-described “chicken enthusiast” Tiara Soleim to rail against the CDC’s new advice on limiting Salmonella outbreaks in backyard poultry.

“Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them,” the CDC warned on Thursday. “This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.”

“Now that raises the question, who are these chicken touchers out there that the CDC is concerned about?” Carlson kicked off the segment. “We’re not judging as we ask that. Are there people in this country that snuggle chickens?”

Carlson then introduced Soleim, who was holding a chicken in her arms.

“It feels like you’ve been singled out by the CDC for criticism. How does that feel?” Carlson asked.

“I’m not a huge fan of it because I’ve been handling chickens since I was about 4 years old,” Soleim responded. “And I’ve been kissing them, snuggling them, shoving my face in them and I’m fine. People around me are fine. And I don’t see a problem with it.”

Soleim, who has 30 birds, later suggested the CDC was “just looking for something else to control.”

The CDC has for the last year helped inform public policy on mask-wearing, social distancing and vaccines in a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Carlson has repeatedly railed against the agency on his show.

Soleim also hailed her birds’ “amazing personalities,” prompting Carlson to ask:

“I gotta ask since you’re an enthusiast and an expert. Someone once told me chickens are so dumb, if you face them in a corner they can’t get out. Is that true?”

“Whoever made that up has something against birds and it’s not true at all,” replied Soleim. “They know exactly what to do. Sometimes they get stuck in corners but for the most part, they can figure it out.”

Watch the video here: