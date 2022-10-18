Tucker Carlson Says Abortion-Rights Preaches Childlessness As 'Cure For The Economy'

Tucker Carlson on Monday suggested that Democrats who support abortion rights are preaching that “childlessness is the cure for the economy.”

As a jumping-off point, the Fox News host referred to a report on anti-abortion nonprofits prioritizing marketing and outreach over family-care funds, leaving caregivers short of diapers and other necessities.

“So, really what you have here is a classic demand-side approach to the ongoing diaper and formula shortages: just don’t have kids, dumbo, and then you won’t need diapers,” Carlson opined. “You also won’t need a house or a car or a raise or extra food or money for college tuition.”

“When you get to this point, and this point is a place where the economy is so completely distorted that only Democratic voters ― donors ― can still afford to have normal families. When you get there, the solution is simple: Don’t reproduce! Childlessness is the cure for the economy they created. And that’s why abortion is so very important, especially now.”

Fast-forward to 3:24 for that segment:

Carlson has layered his right-wing worldview onto abortion rights before. In 2019, he infamously claimed Democrats favor access to abortion because it makes business sense.

