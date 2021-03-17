Fox News’ stoking of skepticism about the coronavirus vaccine drew Chris Hayes’ ire on Tuesday.

“There is a nightly drumbeat on Fox News specifically from Tucker Carlson that is undermining our best chance to get out from under this disease,” lamented the MSNBC anchor.

Hayes ripped Carlson for sowing doubt about the shots with questions about their efficacy and safety that can be easily answered with a quick search online.

“He’s not stupid. He just thinks his audience is,” said Hayes, ripping Carlson for feeding into his audience’s fears “by lying that shadowy people are refusing to answer” his queries.

It’s the “most cowardly way to do this,” added Hayes. “To hide behind a pose of contrarianism because he can’t just say it outright ‘the vaccine will kill you’ unless he wants to find himself gone.”

Carlson on Tuesday also came in for criticism from MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, who slammed him for “peddling false anti-vaxxer talking points to an audience of millions at a time when polls suggest that nearly half of Trump’s supporters will not get the COVID vaccine.”