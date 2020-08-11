Tucker Carlson: Protesters Will Leave America's Cities 'Broke, Dirty And Dangerous'

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went on a rant about Black Lives Matter protesters on Monday night, warning that they were going to usher in a demographic shift that would end with America’s cities “broke, dirty and dangerous.”

Tucker focused his ire on weekend demonstrations that awakened sleeping residents of Georgetown, protesters splashing paint on locals in Portland, Oregon and incidents of looting in Chicago, and predicted how Americans will respond.

“There’s no question people will flee Georgetown,” Carlson said. ”[Georgetown] may have BLM signs in their driveways; it doesn’t mean they want screaming BLM lunatics on their streets. They don’t, nobody does actually, no matter what they tell you. No matter what color they are, no one likes that. That’s true for people in Georgetown, in Portland, Oregon, in San Francisco, in Chicago, in New York, any other place where order and decency have disappeared.”

Carlson then suggested that protesters were about to usher in “one of the great demographic shifts in American history.”

“Unless the insanity stops and soon, our biggest cities will revert to what they were 50 years ago ― broke, dirty and dangerous,” Carlson said. “On the bright side, we’ll have resolved the gentrification problem so a lot of college professors will pat themselves on the back.”

Carlson has used similar language when railing against protests in the past, describing Minneapolis demonstrations over the death of George Floyd as “a threat to every American” and calling activists who toppled the monuments of historical figures “the armed militia of the Democratic Party.” He has also frequently lamented America’s changing demographics and used anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Watch the full clip of Tucker’s speech below, courtesy of Media Matters:

