CNN Reporter Says Tucker Carlson Owes Him $1,000 For Mean-Spirited Bet

Like many media reporters, CNN’s Oliver Darcy has questions for Tucker Carlson.

And while Darcy is surely interested in asking Carlson about his sudden departure from Fox News this week, his most pertinent question may be, “Where’s my money?”

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Darcy said that the network’s now-former star once rang him up “a little more than a year ago to taunt me & say his ‘sources’ indicated I’d be soon fired.”

“He vowed to Venmo me $1,000 if I still was employed by CNN a year later,” the reporter explained.

Although Darcy is, in fact, still working at CNN, Carlson doesn’t seem to be keeping his mean-spirited promise.

“I have been unable to collect,” Darcy tweeted, adding that the right-wing media personality even seemed to ignore a Venmo request.

Tucker Carlson once called me, out of the blue, a little more than a year ago to taunt me & say his “sources” indicated I’d be soon fired. He vowed to Venmo me $1,000 if I still was employed by CNN a year later. I have been unable to collect. I even Venmo requested him and nada! https://t.co/a9fz6okkqu pic.twitter.com/BFe5Aj7Fdy — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 25, 2023

Darcy posted a separate tweet explaining that he planned to donate the cash to charity anyway, but noted that “Carlson’s word is apparently good for nothing.”

Neither Darcy nor Carlson immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

(To be clear, I planned on donating this money, probably to an org that monitors hate / extremism. But Carlson’s word is apparently good for nothing.) — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 25, 2023

The CNN journalist may not have received the money he was supposedly promised, but his tale of woe did inspire Twitter users to reach new heights of snark.

Don’t take it personally Oliver. He’s got a $700m Venmo request from Rupert he needs to deal with first. https://t.co/vQQ5yviLPf — Sam Spencer (@choosesam) April 25, 2023

Tucker Carlson never once called me, and I'm glad. https://t.co/8Kn7J1uulH — Jon Maas (@jondmaas) April 25, 2023