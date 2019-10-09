Tucker Carlson Can’t Think Of A Company More Harmful Than Twitter. Hmm...

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he can’t think of a single company that’s hurt the country more than Twitter, which went down like a lead balloon with some viewers.

Carlson spoke to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) Tuesday on his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” about the congressman’s lawsuit against Twitter, which a judge ruled this week may proceed in Virginia. Nunes is taking action against the social media giant due to allegations he was defamed by anonymous Twitter accounts during his 2018 election campaign.

Carlson agreed that the hateful rhetoric on Twitter was damaging, saying that it was “hard to think of a company that’s hurt this country more than Twitter.” “Maybe there are some. I can’t think of one,” he added.

“If you look at the hate, and the division and the cruelty that’s now common, it wasn’t common 10 years ago. Twitter’s a huge part of that. It made a small number of people really rich. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Carlson’s uncharacteristically unifying message prompted discourse on Twitter:

Blaming the messenger? It’s not Twitter, it’s the people who use Twitter. Everyone — and esp our leaders — should use Twitter & social media to encourage collaboration, unity and humility, adhering to laws, helping others...❤️ https://t.co/tw6u07eOOM — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) October 9, 2019

I’ve got one in mind.... https://t.co/HC7LvxLozT — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 9, 2019

it’s not *that* hard tucker https://t.co/WJtNYJdd2j — kilgore trout will be the hero (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 9, 2019

If the climate were rich white dudes feelings, we'd have saved it 40 years ago. https://t.co/VWTJlPyHvG — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 9, 2019

Oh, Tucker. Irony just committed suicide. Self-awareness is on life support and introspection is in a coma. https://t.co/hKAeCcTKxo — Navy Mom 🆘 🌊 (@USNavyMomPA) October 9, 2019

Fish Does Not Notice Water https://t.co/BuLtwbR0yE — Sigh Hersh (recalculating) (@Ugarles) October 9, 2019

For whatever it’s worth, Tucker has long hated Twitter. I remember him telling me he thought it was (I’m paraphrasing) a divisive, addictive waste of time back in like 2012. https://t.co/n9tvfRYqPK — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 9, 2019

Retweet if you can think of a media company that’s hurt this country more than Twitter. https://t.co/RFeY2rRdTs — Jason Sparks (@sparksjls) October 9, 2019

Huh. Weird. For the first time in history, @TuckerCarlson and I agree about something. Maybe Tucker can help make things better by encouraging @realDonaldTrump to lead by example and stop tweeting. https://t.co/o0peTsNAEn — Eric Davies (@edavies) October 9, 2019

He's not wrong, guys.



I mean, I hate the fuckwad but... he's not wrong. https://t.co/jIwyUS4sXB — Jake Tapper's Liddle' Minecraft Mug (@LaBellDebi) October 9, 2019

I can think of one. https://t.co/V8Jzshmoqc — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) October 9, 2019

Imagine saying this with a straight face with a Fox News logo on the screen next to you. https://t.co/MLm6XZXSwN — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) October 9, 2019

