Tucker Carlson Can’t Think Of A Company More Harmful Than Twitter. Hmm...

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he can’t think of a single company that’s hurt the country more than Twitter, which went down like a lead balloon with some viewers.
Carlson spoke to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) Tuesday on his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” about the congressman’s lawsuit against Twitter, which a judge ruled this week may proceed in Virginia. Nunes is taking action against the social media giant due to allegations he was defamed by anonymous Twitter accounts during his 2018 election campaign.
Carlson agreed that the hateful rhetoric on Twitter was damaging, saying that it was “hard to think of a company that’s hurt this country more than Twitter.” “Maybe there are some. I can’t think of one,” he added.
“If you look at the hate, and the division and the cruelty that’s now common, it wasn’t common 10 years ago. Twitter’s a huge part of that. It made a small number of people really rich. They should be ashamed of themselves.”
