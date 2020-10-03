Tucker Carlson Compares Trump To A Sexual Assault Victim

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dropped a crass comparison Friday as he insisted that “the left” criticizing Donald Trump’s behavior in contracting COVID-19 is the same as blaming the victim of a sexual assault.

Critics have pointed out that the president could have vastly reduced his chances of getting the coronavirus by following the strongly recommended guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as avoiding crowds, wearing a mask and maintaining appropriate social distancing.

Instead, he has hosted crowded campaign rallies — against the advice of several local officials — where few people, including the president, have worn masks or maintained a safe distance.

Carlson falsely insisted that CNN said Trump “deserved the sickness that he got.” He played a clip of CNN’s John Harwood, for example, who said that the president’s behavior has put a “lot of people” in “jeopardy,” including the “president himself.”

“Imagine,” said a disgusted Carlson. Trump “just announced he was infected ... he deserved it,” the Fox News host added, repeating what he imagined the “left” had said. “They didn’t wait long.”

Carlson summed up his view of the media’s — and the Democrats’ — perspective on Trump as: “He asked for it. He was dressed provocatively.”

Critics on Twitter couldn’t quite believe it.

Watching Tucker Carlson right now and it is, as expected, mind bending. He’s arguing that saying Trump was irresponsible for not wearing a mask is like saying a woman deserved to be sexually assaulted because she was dressed provocatively. — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) October 3, 2020

Tucker Carlson compares people pointing out Trump's flouting of COVID safety guidelines to victim blaming assault survivors for what they were wearing. pic.twitter.com/ntbQ3JzDLL — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 3, 2020

Wouldn't it be more like refusing to wear a condom and making fun of others for wearing condoms and then participating a condomless weekend orgy and everyone ending up with VD?



[While still blaming the whole thing on what the ladies were wearing, of course] — Jacie B (@jacieb) October 3, 2020

so he’s saying that men are like a disease that attacks women? — dog from sinope (@adogfromsinope) October 3, 2020

Ridiculous and offensive comparison by Tucker Carlson. If you’re badly injured in an auto accident and you weren’t wearing a seatbelt, I *will* blame you for not taking a basic safety precaution. — Esther (@GratuitousV) October 3, 2020

Bad take, Tucker. The enemy isn't human nature, it's the environment. If you walk around naked in winter, you're gonna catch a cold. If you walk around maskless during a pandemic, you're gonna catch covid. — RoseDuelist (@RDuelist) October 3, 2020

Um no, that’s not an equivalence at all. — Trish Clough (@trishola2) October 3, 2020

I heard that on the radio while driving and nearly crashed. WTAF???? — Cjoyner (@11carenjoyner11) October 3, 2020