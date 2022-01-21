Tucker Carlson Says 'Conservatives Have Remained Calm And Nonviolent, Thank God'

Tucker Carlson on Thursday praised “persecuted” conservatives for staying peaceful (watch the video below), conveniently ignoring a pro-Donald Trump mob’s violent attempt to overturn the election on Jan. 6, 2021. The consequences reverberate to this day.

The Fox News host pandered hard to his vast audience, repeating his misleading claim that white people are being denied COVID-19 treatment in favor of Black people. He further stoked racial resentment by reminding viewers of measures to level the playing field for minorities.

“At some point it may drive someone to do something truly awful,” he declared.

Carlson then rambled about decades-past federal raids on the Weaver family in Ruby Ridge and the Branch-Davidian cult in Waco.

He tied Timothy McVeigh’s 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building that killed 168 people to those events and presented the prospect of another attack. Though Carlson condemned potential violence, he suggested that the “full Soviet” direction of the current government could lead to it.

“In the face of vicious provocation, cruelty and persecution, conservatives have remained calm and nonviolent, and thank God for that,” Carlson said with a straight face. “Let’s sincerely hope they stay that way.”

The Capitol insurrection of which Carlson did not speak resulted in the arrests of hundreds of Donald Trump supporters, numerous deaths, injury to dozens of police officers and millions of dollars in damage.