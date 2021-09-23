Tucker Carlson Continues To Promote White Supremacist 'Great Replacement' Conspiracy

Carlson made his April comments less than a year after Fox News fired his head writer, Blake Neff, after CNN uncovered that Neff had been posting racist and sexist messages on an online forum for years. Carlson had previously called Neff “a great writer.”

The “great replacement” conspiracy theory has made its way into the talking points of some right-wing politicians, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who claimed the Black Lives Matter protests last year were part of “an attempted cultural genocide,” and who said on Fox News that “the left wants us to be ashamed of America so that they can replace America.”

And on Thursday, Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) repeated Carlson’s Wednesday night “great replacement” argument nearly verbatim.

“We know what the Democrats are up to here. They want open borders. This is exactly their strategy,” Babin said on the right-wing network Newsmax. “They want to replace the American electorate with a third-world electorate that will be on welfare and public assistance, put them on a path to citizenship and amnesty, and enfranchise them with a vote, and they will have a permanent majority. This is why. We have a quote from 2015 from Vice President Joe Biden, who said essentially that.”

This is not, in fact, what Biden said, “essentially” or in any other sense. But that likely won’t stop people like Carlson from distorting the truth or simply telling falsehoods. Last week, Carlson pulled back the curtain on his own inner workings when he admitted to conservative talk show host Dave Rubin that he lies on his show.

“I mean, I lie if I’m really cornered or something,” Carlson said. “I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don’t ― I don’t like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever.”