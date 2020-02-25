Tucker Carlson Blames 'Diversity' And 'Wokeness' For Coronavirus

Tucker Carlson has found another way to sicken the airwaves.

The Fox News host on Monday appeared to blame the spread of coronavirus on diversity and the “cult” of wokeness. (Listen to the clip below.)

In a “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment about the expanding outbreak of the virus called COVID-19, the right-wing personality joined growing racism against Asians since the virus emerged in China.

Carlson claimed the media has underplayed the danger of the virus out of political correctness. “If you think maybe we ought to take some steps to protect ourselves from it, then you’re a bigot,” he said.

After citing news articles about racial profiling against Asians (the virus originated in Wuhan, China), Carlson made a head-scratching pivot:

“Identity politics trumped public health and not for the first time,” he said. “Wokeness is a cult. They would let you die before they admitted that diversity is not our strength.”

Meanwhile, ultraconservative radio host Rush Limbaugh claimed the media was exaggerating the illness to take down President Donald Trump, and that coronavirus was nothing more than the “common cold.”