‘Truly, Truly Evil': Tucker Carlson Slammed For Sowing Doubt About COVID-19 Vaccines

Tucker Carlson was slammed as dangerous, irresponsible and “truly, truly evil” for his monologue Thursday night in which he sowed doubt about the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine for viewers of his widely watched Fox News show.

Carlson questioned the “glitzy entrance” of the vaccine, mocked “Lord of the Rings” actor Ian McKellen for receiving it and disproportionately highlighted the allergic reactions experienced by a handful of people who’ve taken the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

Banners that appeared on screen during Carlson’s monologue read “BAD VACCINE REACTIONS” and “THERE WILL BE NO QUESTIONING THE CORONA VACCINE.”

At one point, Carlson asked “how are the rest of us supposed to respond to a marketing campaign like this? Well, nervously.”

“Even if you’re strongly supportive of vaccines, and we are, even if you recognize how many millions of lives have been saved over the past 50 years by vaccines, and we do, it all seems a bit much,” he said. “It feels false, because it is. It’s too slick.”

Carlson said it was “better to treat Americans like adults, explain the benefits, be honest about the risks, and let the rest of us decide.”

“In this country, we control our own bodies. They’re always telling us that,” he added. “But no. Suddenly, the rules have changed. On the question of the corona vaccine, our leaders are definitely not pro-choice. Their view is do what you’re told, and don’t complain, and no uncomfortable questions.”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Thursday’s broadcast of “All In,” said the big question now if whether the “right-wing disinformation machine” that got behind President Donald Trump’s false claim about winning the 2020 election (as many of Fox News’ personalities have done) would do the same with spreading disinformation about the vaccine.

“My understanding is Tucker Carlson was starting to sorta toy with that,” said Hayes. “If they decide to do that, then we will have a real problem on our hands.”

Check out the clip here:

At the end of his show tonight, Chris Hayes expressed concern about Tucker dipping his toes in anti-vaxxer garbage:



"My understanding is Tucker Carlson was starting to sorta toy with that. If they decide to do that, then we will have a real problem on our hands." pic.twitter.com/JMt4mfI3B0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 18, 2020

Critics piled on Carlson:

What are the odds that Tucker Carlson gets the COVID vaccine himself, despite the fears he drummed up in viewers tonight? — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 18, 2020

In a hotly contested competition for “Most vile and grossly irresponsible person on tv” Tucker Carlson again takes the crown. https://t.co/wOlkiFSRZB — Katharina Borchert (@lyssaslounge) December 18, 2020

Dr. Vin Gupta > Tucker Carlson https://t.co/zkkt5aO2RS — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) December 18, 2020

If you want to talk about media being an "enemy of the people"@TuckerCarlson is the real deal https://t.co/ptwNPQVfUm — Ned Balme (@NedBalmeLives) December 18, 2020

On the say when the US sets a record for Covid cases and deaths, @TuckerCarlson is using his platform to tell people there was no surge after Thanksgiving and plenty of reasons not to trust the vaccine. — Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) December 18, 2020

This is a blatant lie. Tucker Carlson is lying to undermine public confidence in the coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/vcwz8onO7a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2020

If only the vaccine could tell its audience of 328 million people in the United States not to trust Tucker Carlson. — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) December 18, 2020

Tucker Carlson undermining public confidence in the coronavirus vaccines was obviously the direction things have been headed for some time. But it’s still deeply disturbing to see him use his enormous platform so irresponsibly. https://t.co/YCFaZXpDZU — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 18, 2020

People die because they believe the clown @TuckerCarlson https://t.co/6leFZToLvR — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 18, 2020

Tucker Carlson is going to get people killed. https://t.co/8w35k6oVTH — Dr. Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) December 18, 2020

Tucker Carlson is one of the most dangerous entities in the country. Stop giving him Twitter high fives when he says something you agree with once every few months. He’s a bad person! https://t.co/FMrWWP3VzW — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 18, 2020

Tucker Carlson delivered an anti-vaccine rant tonight, which I will not tweet, encouraging millions of people not to trust the COVID vaccine.



It’s not complicated: This kind of misinformation will kill people.



Any corporation that advertises on Tucker Carlson is complicit. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 18, 2020

There is no “legitimate news” portion of Fox News. The lies and propagandizing of Tucker, Hannity, and Ingraham infect the channel 24 hours a day.



Everyone needs to stop legitimizing their work.



The network should never again be permitted to moderate a presidential debate. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 18, 2020

Tucker Carlson's shtick is always the same: cherry pick a datum from overwhelming, countervailing evidence, play prophet by revealing it, say the reason “you" haven't heard about it is because "the elites" are “censoring” it.



He’s an edgelord in a repp tie. https://t.co/BAOo3COnek — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) December 18, 2020

This is the moment where every single advertiser should decide to no longer support Fox News.



They are very literally undermining public health. https://t.co/ssbQZLGH37 — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) December 18, 2020

Keep in mind that Tucker Carlson and the Fox staff will likely try to cut the line to get this vaccine while telling their audience not to take it.



Less than a year ago, they told their viewers to go back to work while keeping their staff remote.



Truly, truly evil. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) December 18, 2020

If you take medical advice from Tucker Carlson, you’re not going to live very long. https://t.co/ms3TmHWLVb — Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb) December 18, 2020

Where is the vaccine to protect us from people that watch Tucker Carlson and don’t vomit? — John Roberts (@JohnRobertsFun) December 18, 2020

