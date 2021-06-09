Tucker Carlson on Tuesday again showed he’s the king of hypocrisy when he bombastically declared that former President Barack Obama is “a hater.”

Carlson — who routinely spews divisive, anti-immigrant and white nationalist rhetoric on his widely watched prime time show on Fox News — railed against Obama’s criticism of “certain right-wing media venues” in his Monday interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Obama lamented how such organizations “monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America and seeing demographic changes, and do everything they can to give people a sense that their way of life is threatened and that people are trying to take advantage of them.”

Carlson hit back, claiming Obama had “spent eight years dividing the country along racial lines.”

“That guy is a hater. For real,” Carlson added, responding to Obama’s mockery of the attention that conservatives are currently giving to critical race theory over other issues affecting the country.

Tucker Carlson on Obama: "That guy is a hater! For real!" pic.twitter.com/KNxmbvx6fL — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 9, 2021

Twitter users quickly pointed out the hypocrisy of Carlson’s attack:

There's more hate in Tucker's jowls than in Obama's whole person. — Tony Salazar (He/Him) (@tony_salazar) June 9, 2021

The hypocrisy — Rabbit (@exrabb) June 9, 2021

“OBAMA STOKING RACIAL TENSIONS” is a banner to appear without irony on Tucker Carlson’s show. https://t.co/mGM97EO8k6 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 9, 2021

How do they say these things with a straight face? — Protect Voting Rights (@4sutq8) June 9, 2021