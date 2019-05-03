Fox News' Tucker Carlson Slams White House For Stephen Moore 'Weakness'

Tucker Carlson said on his Fox News show Thursday that the White House showed “weakness” giving into criticism of controversial remarks made in the past by economic commentator Stephen Moore.

Moore, who was President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board, withdrew his name from consideration for the role earlier in the day.

Moore told prime time host Carlson that he was “bummed out” because he hates quitting, but confessed to having said “stupid” things.

“I wish there was a statute of limitations on stupidity because some of these things were 25 years old,” he noted.

But Carlson, who often staunchly defends Trump, excoriated the White House, saying it should “have never given into” the criticism leveled at Moore.

“They shouldn’t have. They shouldn’t have,” continued Carlson. “Because that’s more weakness, it draws more aggression.”

Moore said there was a “lot of truth to that.”

But he appeared to defend Trump, who he claimed didn’t want him to withdraw. Moore told Bloomberg earlier that he would only “throw in the towel” if Trump wanted him to.