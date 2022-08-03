Tucker Carlson Claims Former Cop Derek Chauvin Didn't Murder George Floyd

Tucker Carlson is still trying to cast doubt on who is to blame for the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for state murder and manslaughter charges as well as 21 years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights. But on Tuesday night, the Fox News host falsely claimed Chauvin didn’t kill Floyd.

“We all have to pretend he committed murder, which he didn’t. But whatever, we have to pretend it,” Carlson said.

Watch a clip of Carlson talking about the case below:

Tucker Carlson says Derek Chauvin did not commit murder pic.twitter.com/uhHzUZVuhJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2022

In 2020, Chauvin held a knee against Floyd’s neck for up to 9.5 minutes until he died. But on Tuesday night’s show, Carlson claimed Floyd had suffered a fatal drug overdose, a lie the host has also peddled to his viewers in the past. The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled that Floyd’s death was a homicide via “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

The "medical examiner" Tucker cited actually testified during the murder trial. He testified that Floyd didn't over dose and then, at the conclusion of the trial that included expert and witness testimony, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murderpic.twitter.com/hxArUWSwWZ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 3, 2022

This isn’t the first time Carlson has appeared to give Chauvin a break. After Chauvin was convicted in April 2021, Carlson asked if people could trust the decision and questioned whether Chauvin was “guilty of the specific crimes for which he was just convicted.”