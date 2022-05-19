Tucker Carlson Is Happy To Make Excuses For Mass Shooters -- When They're White

A clip shared Wednesday compared Fox News host Tucker Carlson's coverage of acts of mass violence. Fox News

Some mass shootings and violence bring out a different side of Tucker Carlson than others.

In a clip shared by MSNBC host Ari Melber, the Fox News host shows a “double standard” when he covers violence committed by white perpetrators versus covering violence against white people.

The clip starts off with Carlson’s coverage of the Buffalo, New York mass shooting that left 10 people dead at a supermarket Saturday. Most of the victims were Black and the attack took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

The alleged shooter, who is white, stated that he wanted to “kill as many Blacks as possible” and cited the baseless “replacement theory” in a 180-page document that was posted online.

In his coverage of the attack, Carlson stopped short of calling the document, which was filled with racist ideology, a “manifesto.”

“It is not a blueprint for a new extremist political movement,” Carlson said.

“Because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views,” he added.

Carlson’s coverage of last year’s parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, struck a different tone.

The alleged attacker, who is black, reportedly drove an SUV through a Christmas parade route, killing 6 people in the predominantly white city. White supremacists later used the incident, along with conspiratorial beliefs by the attacker, to ”[sow] racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories,” according to a blog post from the Anti-Defamation League.

Carlson’s take on the Waukesha attack mimicked those of racist conspiracy theories online. He also linked Black nationalism and the Black Lives Matter movement to the “slaughter” in Wisconsin.

You can look for the difference in Carlson’s coverage in the clip below:

Double standard?: @AriMelber spotlights the stark differences between Fox News host Tucker Carlson's coverage of incidents of right wing violence and incidents of violence in which white individuals are victims pic.twitter.com/mu3BqmnxJH — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) May 18, 2022

The ADL’s Center on Extremism ruled out “overarching extremist ideology” in an overview of the alleged Wisconsin attacker’s social media posts.